Washington DC Bureau
Pres. Trump to deliver State of the Union ahead of likely acquittal in impeachment trial
Republicans say there’s ‘no evidence, no facts’ in Trump impeachment
USMCA on its way to President Trump’s desk to be signed
Congress making bipartisan effort to expand rural broadband
US House overturns DeVos’ student loan forgiveness rule
More Washington DC Bureau Headlines
Pres. Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school
Impeachment now in hands of U.S. Senate
Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins
ICE asking courts to deport DACA recipients
Congress pushes to raise legal smoking age to 21
Lawmakers push for student-athlete compensation
Lawmakers at odds over how to lower prescription drug prices
Senate leaders looking ahead to possible impeachment trial
Supreme Court weighing gun rights case
Homeland Security agents raid Duggar home in Arkansas