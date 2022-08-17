MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have named a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Raleigh.

Tifanee Wright is wanted on murder charges in the shooting death of 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson — a community activist and philanthropist in Memphis for more than 30 years.

Police say the two got into an argument over money and that is when they say wright shot her.

Police say Nelson was shot and killed outside a store in the 5100 block of Yale Road Saturday Night.

Multiple callers told 911 that the alleged shooter fled the scene in a newer model black Infiniti.

Dr. Nelson leaves behind two children and a grandchild.

If you know where Tifanee Wright is, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.