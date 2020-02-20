Warrant issued for suspect in Christmas Day interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis Police continue to ramp up efforts to cut down on shootings on highways and interstate, they released a photo of a suspect in a Christmas Day shooting on Interstate 240.

MPD said a driver was shot on I-240 near Norris Road. The victim then crashed his car into a tree and was injured in the driver’s seat when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Through an investigation, police said they found the suspect and victim knew each other. They said 33-year-old Daryl Hart is the suspect in the shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Hart’s arrest. He will be charged wit attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information on this shooting or Hart’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.