Warrant issued for man accused of trying to kill father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant was issued for a man police say tried to kill his father.

According to police, Miguel Chapa, 27, and the victim got into an argument in the 4200 block of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning. Chapa initially left the scene but then returned sometime later armed with a gun.

That’s when police say he shot his father and fled the scene in a tan Ford Explorer.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critial condition, Memphis Police said.

A warrant has been issued for the son on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault/domestic violence charges. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.