Warning signs placed on river in Shelby Forest after three recent drownings

Teams scour the Mississippi River Monday looking for a woman and two children who went into the river a day before.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Warning signs were posted in Shelby Forest following three recent drownings. One of the victims was just a toddler.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department printed the signs as way to warn people that the conditions are deadly. On Thursday, they put four of them in the ground along the banks of the Mississippi River.

“It’s a public safety thing and time is of the essence,” said Captain Anthony Buckner.

The signs -written in both English and Spanish – warn park visitors about the dangerously strong current and unstable shoreline. It warned people not to swim.

“We do not want to have to come up here and rescue somebody out of the Mississippi River. We do not want to come out here and tell a family they have lost a loved one to this Mississippi River,” said Jason Bartlett with emergency services.

Over the past month there have been three drownings and one near drowning on the river at Shelby Forest. The victims, including a woman and her young son, were in a sandy area deputies say is deceiving and dangerous.

“We had victims over the last couple of weeks who have walked out the very edge of it and once they got out there the edge of it collapsed and they would fall into the river and sometimes those drops would be 10 to 15 feet,” said Buckner.

The sheriff’s department is working with several agencies including the Coast Guard and Tennessee State Park to make the river safer. They said all of their work will be worth it if it saves just one life.