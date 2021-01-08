Warming Center to open at Hollywood Community Center Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weather conditions in Memphis are growing colder and the city is preparing a warming center for those who need a place to go.
It will be at the Hollywood Community Center at 1560 North Hollywood and will open Friday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
If you need transportation to the Hollywood Community Center, call the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 297-1680.
Those needing overnight accomodations should contact the Memphis Union Mission at (901) 526-8434 or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue. For additional local shelters, call (901) 529-4545.
