MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather expected to stick around for the next few days, Memphis has opened a warming shelter tonight for those needing a place to go.

The City of Memphis will open a warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road for those who need to seek refuge from the cold weather.

The facility will be open from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Masks are also recommended.

Temperatures are expected to get as low as 18 degrees on Friday night and 24 on Saturday. Wind chills are expected to get low as seven degrees, according to our Weather Experts.

This is the third time in a week that a city-run warming center has been opened due to below freezing temperatures.

Anyone who needs a ride to the center, call Office of Emergency management at (901)-297-1680.