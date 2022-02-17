MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures expected to drop Thursday afternoon, the City of Memphis will open a warming shelter for those in need.

The warming center will be at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road for those who need to seek refuge from the cold weather.

The facility will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday night until 7 a.m. Friday.

Masks are also recommended.

Temperatures are expected to get as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday following a severe storm.

Anyone who needs a ride to the center, call Office of Emergency management at (901)-297-1680.