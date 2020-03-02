Memphis reports fewer potholes on city streets this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says it has had 2,000 fewer pothole reports the first two months of this year compared to the same time last year, and officials say that's a good thing.

The city says in the winter months they have up to 10 crews each day devoted to patching potholes.

In January and February of this year, 2,530 potholes were reported. Those same months last year, it was 4,202.

City officials say there are fewer reports, because there hasn't been a major snow or ice event and there were more roads paved during the warmer months.

The city's annual paving allocation has doubled from what it was several years ago.

Some drivers told us they've noticed new pavement.



"They have been doing better," driver Jarrett Martin said. "They have been filling some up."

Other drivers say it's not time to celebrate, because there are still plenty of potholes plaguing the streets.

"Even with regular tires, they're rough enough. But custom rims and tires, they're extra rough," driver Rome Moss said.

City crews says they try to get the potholes you report filled within five days. They say, so far this year, they're averaging less than three days.

They ask that you keep reporting the road craters you see by calling 311, using the city's 311 app or through the city's website.

Keep in mind, some of the busiest roads in Memphis are maintained by the state, like Union, Lamar, Crump and Poplar. The number to report potholes on those streets is 684-5467.

Potholes reported through the first two months of...



2019 — 4,202

2020 — 2,530



No major freezing precip event + more and more roads paved in the warm weather months = fewer pothole reports YOY. (Or maybe y'all forgot the number to 311.) — Kyle Veazey (@kyleveazey) March 2, 2020