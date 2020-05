MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- Neighbors fighting blight for years in a northeast Memphis neighborhood say they feel their efforts have come to a halt due to the coronavirus.

They say blight is now spreading in this pandemic, literally spilling into the street.

In the community development world, few would question that the building at 853 North Highland is a "nuisance property." A refrigerator, bags of trash, and pieces of metal and wood are piled high, overflowing into the sidewalk and into the busy street.

"Behind us is one of those properties and possibly, probably the worst in the neighborhood, where a lot of time it doesn't get better," said Christina Crutchfield with The Heights Community Development Corporation, a non-profit serving the neighborhoods north of Summer Avenue.

She says her team has tried to do something about this property for months.