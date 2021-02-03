Want a Covid-19 vaccine? Walmart is now offering appointments online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want a Covid-19 vaccine? Walmart has partnered with the federal government to deliver doses to 150 stores in dozens of states across the nation starting Wednesday.

Walmart said the supply of vaccine is very limited and they don’t expect to get any until next week at the earliest. Once they do, the vaccines will be administered through the Walmart Pharmacy.

Appointments are required and you must be eligible. Right now, only health care workers and those over the age of 75 can get the shot.

Book your appointment here

In all, 11 Walmarts in Shelby County are participating.