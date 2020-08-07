Walmart, Salvation Army partner to ‘Stuff the Bus’ for Mid-South students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart and the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South need your help to provide school supplies for local children.

“There are countless Mid-South children whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries or rent,” said Nina Harrelson, public relations specialist for The Salvation Army Memphis. “Because of COVID-19, we expect the need this year to be greater than ever.”

So, how can you help make a difference?

This year’s “Stuff the Bus” event has gone virtual so all you have to do is purchase requested items through the Salvation Army’s Registry for Good between August 7th and August 9th.

The items will be sent to the Salvation Army and then on to schools in need.

This is one of more than 4,500 events happening at Walmart around the nation.

To help, click here.