Walmart giving bonuses to employees, hiring 150,000 more amid coronavirus crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart announced it is giving a cash bonus to its hourly workers and hiring another 150,000 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates, and will be paid out April 2.

Regular bonuses for employees have also been accelerated. The company said it is spending $550 million on the bonuses.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

In addition, Walmart says it is hiring an extra 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Some jobs may be temporary at first, but could transition to full-time.

Got to careers.walmart.com to apply. The company has expedited hiring from two weeks to 24 hours.

The retailer is the No. 2 largest employer in the Memphis area, according to the Memphis Business Journal.