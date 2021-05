MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walgreens is bringing a new warehouse to Memphis along with 200 new jobs.

The pharmacy operator would occupy an over 100 thousand square foot fulfillment center on Tchulatech Drive.

Walgreens filed for a $3.6 million tax break with the EDGE Board. According to the application, the mini-fulfillment model the new facility will use is expected to increase the speed of packages to stores, to lockers for pickup and directly to customers’ homes.