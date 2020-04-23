Walgreens opening COVID test facility on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walgreens will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing location at 3502 Summer Avenue near Highland in Memphis on Friday.

Testing will be free for those who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients will be informed of results within 24 hours.

To get tested, you must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility. Go to Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

The testing location is one of several locations Walgreens has opened across nine states, including Tennessee.

Related Content Walgreens expanding drive-thru testing in seven states including Tennessee