Walgreens expanding drive-thru testing in seven states including Tennessee

NEW YORK — Walgreens announced Tuesday it will soon be expanding COVID-19 testing to 15 new locations in seven states, including Tennessee.

In a news release, the company said the exact locations have not been finalized, but they expect to have new drive-thru testing locations up and running soon in major “hot spots” in Tennessee, Arizona, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas.

Walgreens said the testing sites will be staffed by pharmacists who will guide customers as they self administer the tests. Once a sample is taken, the patient will know in as little as five minutes if they have the virus.

The tests will be free for eligible individuals who meet criteria handed down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s estimated that the sites could test up to 3,000 people a day.