Bass Pro Shops says Wahlburgers Wild restaurant to open in Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bass Pro Shops announced it has teamed up with Wahlburgers, the famous burger joint founded by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, to create a unique dining experience inside the Pyramid.

Wahlburgers Wild will be the first restaurant of its kind from the restaurant chain, offering a signature wild game menu from Chef Paul Wahlberg. This is the first Wahlburger location in Tennessee and the first inside any Bass Pro Shops.

“On behalf of our entire family, I couldn’t be more excited or proud to partner with our friend

Johnny Morris to bring this exciting new Wahlburgers concept to life,” said Mark Wahlberg.

“Wahlburgers Wild will offer everything fans love about our restaurants combined with the

signature fun and adventure Johnny and Bass Pro Shops offers their guests every day.”

The creative team didn’t release information on when the restaurant will open, but we do know it will be located next to Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl.

In 2017, the chain announced plans to open a location on Beale Street but those plans fell through.