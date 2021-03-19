Volunteers recognized for work to preserve historic Zion Cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people have been recognized for helping in the restoration of the oldest African-American cemetery in Memphis.

“Soul of Zion” was the theme for the Zion Community Project‘s 12th annual fundraiser hosted Thursday night by WREG’s Quametra Wilborn. Because of the pandemic, the fundraiser was virtual,

Board chair Dr. Tyrone Davis, vice chair Trena M. Williams and assistant secretary Elaine Turner still honored some of the many people who’ve worked to restore the cemetery.

Related Content The history behind the Zion Christian Cemetery on South Parkway will be celebrated in Memphis

Three major awards were given out — the Rose Flenorl award went to two 10th graders, Kirsten Jane Harrell and Yuri Simmons; the Ron Walter Preservation Award, named after WREG’s general manager and Zion advisory committee member, was given to Dr. Charles Crawford; and Sylvester C. Lewis was the recipient of the Rev. William Smith Legacy Award.

Zion Cemetery is on South Parkway in South Memphis. According to the Zion Community Project’s website, after many decades of use, Zion Cemetery fell into disuse and became overgrown with vegetation.

The Zion Community Project works to clear the cemetery and maintain this important Memphis heritage location, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990.

The cemetery is the resting place of numerous Black citizens whose achievements contributed greatly to local, state and national history.

Many historical events are associated with this cemetery. During the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1878, numerous Black victims were buried there. While most White citizens left the city, many African-Americans stayed behind to care for the sick, and the pallbearers association of the United Sons of Zion helped prevent looting and maintain order.

Zion Cemetery is also the burial place of Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and William Stewart, who were victims of the 1892 lynchings that inspired the international anti-lynching crusade of Ida B. Wells, editor and owner of the Memphis newspaper Freedom of Speech.

Many others are buried there whose names are not well known or have been lost, but who are nonetheless deserving of our respect and gratitude. There are probably more than 30,000 people buried in these 15 acres.