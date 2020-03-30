Volunteers provide food for Shelby County students out of school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even with the uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, people in the Mid-South are stepping up to help those in need.

But they need the community’s help to keep making that happen.

Green Dot Tennessee has already served 150 families in the last week, but with help, they hope to double the number of people getting food.

“We serve underserved communities, and we already know many of our families have difficulties getting the things they need all the time,” said Jocquell Rodgers with Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee.

But during the coronavirus pandemic, the need is much greater, as families deal with more financial challenges as businesses close or scale back.

Rodgers and Green Dot Tennessee already do a monthly food pantry. This week, they will add to that partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank for a mobile pantry.

They will give boxes filled with canned goods, fresh fruit, bread, produce and eggs to ensure people don’t hungry.

It’s a resource open to families they don’t normally serve.

“We do understand that these are unprecedented times, and people really need this assistance,” Rodgers said. “We are very service-oriented organization, so Green Dot Public Schools wanted to make sure we continue servicing our community.”

They’re doing so as safely as possible and requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks.

“Despite the risks that are involved, you see we have a lot of volunteers here,” Rodgers said. “We have people working in the kitchen.”

Among them are Shelby County teachers looking to serve their students while they’re physically apart.

“Having food is of survival for them as well as the teacher giving them that learning online, and this is just giving back to the community, being resourceful in my time to meet the needs of our students,” teacher Rosemary Winters said.

Tuesday’s pickup is at Kirby Middle School beginning at 10 a.m.

There are two other food distributions this week, and they still need volunteers.

To volunteer, contact Jocquell Rodgers at jocquell.rodgers@greendot.org or 901-881-5948.