Volunteers needed to help spruce up local community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members plan to hit the street over the weekend to help clean up the streets along Jackson Avenue and they need your help.

Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. and volunteers plan to cut grass for the elderly and around abandoned properties. They will also remove discarded bulky items.

Smiley will be on hand, with his sleeves rolled up. He said he’s hopeful this will re-ignite any lost property pride.

“The only thing we are really requesting is time and the most valuable thing is be ready to invest sweat equity because it’s going to get pretty hot. But in the end we will have a clean neighborhoood.”

The cleanup campaign will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at 2418 Jackson Avenue. Those who can’t attend can also donate.