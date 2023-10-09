MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army needs volunteers for its annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs that raise funds and collect gifts for people in need in the Memphis area.

The local organization is most visible at the holidays, and needs more help than ever this year to help with both programs.

“We’re hoping to have 100 locations in the Memphis area this year,” said Major Tim Gilliam of the Red Kettle donation program. “We’d love to see a volunteer at each one of those locations.”

Angel Tree volunteers are also needed.

“We need people who will sort gifts and make sure they’re packaged on distribution day,” said Major Cheryl Gilliam.

You can go to salvationarmymemphis.org to find more volunteer opportunities and sign up.