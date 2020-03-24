Mid-South volunteers make medical masks amid pandemic shortage

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Mid-South volunteers are stitching medical masks together after a call for action on social media.

“I was on Facebook,” Tresha Mandel said. “We are all isolated and at home. I saw there was a call for action on one of my groups. They wanted to make fabric masks and send them to Indiana.”

The Facebook group known as ‘Mid-South Medical Masks Makers’ is the group behind the idea.

Mandel says the group has more than 650 members and they are turning fabric into homemade masks for healthcare workers facing shortages because of the pandemic.

“We are looking to catch out breath, get our meals in and doing what we can for our families. We’ve been loving the response,” Mandel said.

Jennifer Reith owns ‘Night Owl T-shirts Quilts’ in Collierville and is lending a hand and some fabric.

“I’ve been cutting. My daughter has been cutting. My friends have been cutting and my husband has been cutting,” Reith said. “…putting them into little packs of 15. There are five masks in every pack and when we got here this morning, there was a line at the door.”

Most of the masks are 100% cotton and made with pockets. Volunteers say they’re not to be confused with the gold standard personal protection equipment N-95 masks.

It’s another barrier of protection for healthcare providers and a sense of purpose for those using fabric, scissors and thread to connect people.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Mandel said. “We’ve gotten photos from some nurses who took them to an ER setting and they posted tehm wearing them over their N-95 masks and it was really cool,”