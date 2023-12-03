ORLANDO — While it wasn’t quite the year most everyone expected on Rocky Top, Tennessee will still be in Florida on New Year’s Day.

No. 20 Iowa meets No. 25 Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Orlando, Florida.

The Hawkeyes have 10 wins but are coming off a shutout loss to top-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

The Volunteers have eight wins with three of their four losses coming against top-10 opponents.

This is the first meeting since Tennessee beat Iowa in the 2015 Gator Bowl.

Iowa’s defense is led by linebacker Jay Higgins. Higgins is averaging 11.9 tackles to rank among national leaders. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III threw for 16 touchdowns and ran for five more.