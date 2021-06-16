Vols baseball’s biggest little fan shares excitement as he heads to Omaha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the Vols prepare to leave for Omaha, fans are packing their bags as well, gearing up to meet them there.

Six-year-old Knox Borgerding is a huge fan of Volunteer Baseball. His mom got tickets to the College World Series and shared his reaction on social media. Taylor Borgerding says her son Knox’s love for the Vols came from his grandfather, who attended the University of Tennessee.

“He has been a fan of the Vols since birth. One of the first songs he sang as a baby was ‘Rocky Top,'” Taylor Borgerding said.

Even his name, Knox, is a nod to the home city of his favorite team.

This won’t be Knox’s first baseball game. He’s met and befriended many of the players. But, this game will definitely be the most important one he’s ever attended.