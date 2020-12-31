Vitalant encourages blood donations as supply drops critically low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is growing concern about the dwindling number of blood donations in Shelby County.
Vitalant, the group responsible for managing the blood supply to 18 hospitals in our region, said dozens of local blood drives have been canceled in recent months costing them about 700 pints of blood. The result is that our area is critically low.
Overnight, the company shared a picture of Director Alisa Haushalter giving blood to encourage others to donate as well.
If you would like to give blood, click here.
