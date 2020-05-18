Visitors line up early for the reopening of Southland Casino

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The doors at Southland Casino didn’t open until 9 a.m. Monday, but that didn’t stop visitors eager to hit the slots from lining up several hours early to be the first ones inside.

One thing they noticed right off the bat was the changes implemented as you step inside.

The casino is only operating at 33 percent capacity. Guests who do come to play will have their licenses scanned and temperature checked. Those who do have a temperature will have to stay away from 72 hours.

Guests must wear masks inside.

There will be no gaming tables, racing, smoking and there will be a limited food menu. Employees will be wiping down the slot machines throughout the day and everything will be deep cleaned once the casino closes for the day.

The state gaming board and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go ahead to reopen. However, the mayor of West Memphis wasn’t on board, saying it’s too early.

Visitors told WREG’s Melissa Moon they’re comfortable with what staff is doing to keep everyone safe and just seemed happy to be back, having a good time.