Visitor finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It took just 10 minutes for a Maumelle, Arkansas man to find what park officials call the second-biggest diamond ever pulled from Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Kevin Kinard, a 33-year-old bank branch manager, visited the Arkansas park on Labor Day.

He said he has visited the Crater of Diamonds regularly since first going there on a second-grade field trip, but never found a diamond, according to a release from Arkansas State Parks.

“I only wet sifted for about 10 minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows. Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag,” he said



While searching in the southeast portion of the diamond search area, Kinard picked up a marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching. I just thought it might’ve been glass,” he said.

Weighing 9.07 carats, Kinard’s 9.07-carat diamond is the second-largest found at the park since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972, according to Arkansas State Parks. The only larger diamond found during that time is the 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is open to the public. Tickets are required to search. Find more information here.