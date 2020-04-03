Virtual ceremony to commemorate Dr. King’s death premieres April 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will hold a virtual ceremony to commemorate the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As most events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the City of Memphis will still honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The National Civil Rights Museum felt compelled to continue on with commemoration events honoring the civil rights leader on the 52nd anniversary of his death.

“We felt even more this year it was important for us to bring the story of a man who brought a nation together that was certainly divided, but came together to try to right some wrongs in civil rights," said Faith Morris, with the National Civil Rights Museum.

There’s a lot more available online with a day of activities, including a children’s reading, dance performances and King’s speeches, all leading up to the commemoration.

“Honestly, it allows us to have an even greater audience to share in this. That’s what virtual does for us and we can engage in a way that we typically don’t do," Morris said.

The commemoration will remind some—and educate others—of King’s fight that’s still relevant more than 50 years later.

“It’s as if he’s still here," Morris said, "because what he talked about and what he fought for, we’re still fighting for.”

The broadcast "Remember MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment" will air at 5 PM on Saturday, April 4 on the WREG Anytime channel, 3.2.

The broadcast will also air on wreg.com, as well as on the museum's website and social media pages.