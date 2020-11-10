Violent Tuesday in Memphis: 4 shot, three victims in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were investigating multiple shootings across the city Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 6081 Ravenoak Court.



Prelim info – officers located a male and female shooting victim. One victim is listed as critical, and the other is non-critical.



The responsible party is unknown at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 10, 2020

MPD said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 6000 block of Ravenoak Court, in Hickory Hill. Officers located a male and female shooting victims. One of the victims was listed in critical condition, while the other victim was in non-critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 602 Bethel. Two victims were located. Both are listed as critical. No suspect information is available at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 10, 2020

Memphis Police are also investigating another shooting in the 600 block of Bethel, in the Uptown neighborhood. MPD said they located two victims there and both are listed in critical condition.

At this time, there is no suspect information for either shooting.