Violent sex offender indicted in stabbing attack on teen girl, death of 74-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent sex offender was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after officials say he attacked the victim in a pending case and her family.

Kelvin Nelson was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary after he reportedly broke into a home and began attacking three people inside on February 9, 2020.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, one of the people he attacked was a teen who was the victim in a pending sexual battery case against him. As he attacked her, Nelson repeatedly asked if she was going to drop the charges against him.

The teen’s mother and 74-year-old Katrina Webster were also attacked. Webster did not survive.

According to court documents, Nelson is a registered sex offender. In October 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Nelson after he was accused of sexual battery involving an under-aged girl.

At that time, officers noted they were investigating a similar case involving Nelson while he was selling purses. Nelson was also wanted for assault and theft of property.

On February 4, another warrant was issued for Nelson on charges that he violated the sex offender registry act.