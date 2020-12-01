Violent sex offender accused of raping seven-year-old girl in South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man classified as a violent sex offender by the state of Tennessee was arrested after being accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.

In August 2020, authorities received a complaint claiming a young girl had been raped by Marquez Chambers, 33, at his South Memphis home.

Investigators spoke to the child who said the attack happened early one morning when Chambers woke her up and told her to pull her pants down. While raping her, she said Chambers asked if it hurt and she told him it did, but he didn’t stop.

According to the state, Chambers was added to the Tennessee sex offender registery after being convicted of solicitating a minor back in 2016.

Memphis police also noted in their report that at the time the allegations were made, Chambers was out on bail for another sexual assault.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated rape of a child.