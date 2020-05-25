Violent Memphis Memorial Day weekend leaves more than a dozen people injured, five dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen people were shot across the city of Memphis this Memorial Day weekend, and at least five of the victims died.

Things looked back to normal at Jesse Turner Park in South Memphis on Monday, but after two deadly shootings Sunday on Bellevue Boulevard alone, people said there’s a different feel in the neighborhood. They’re concerned the situation may get even worse.

“It freezes everything around the neighborhood,” one resident said. “It gives it a black cloud.”

One of those shootings happened Sunday night at Jesse Turner Park. Police said a woman was shot, and a man was killed. The park is supposed to be a place where children can hang out and play.

Daniel Taylor, a 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran, was at the park Monday reflecting on how things have changed.

“I think about it’s the time we live in, and it’s only going to get worse as we go on in time,” Taylor said. “It’s not going to get any better.”

He’s not alone in that sentiment.

Another man at the park said the violence is becoming normal.

He said just last week that his truck was hit by bullets near the park. He didn’t want to show his face out of safety concerns.

“The moment that it was going down it was really frightening, and I was stuck in that moment right there,” he said.

He’s thankful to be alive, but he knows that wasn’t the case for at least five other people who died over the weekend.

He’s now wishing people would consider the consequences of their actions before pulling a trigger.

“Whatever response they have in their mind to go do something, they don’t have a second thought about thinking about it before they do it, then they don’t think about any consequences,” he said.

So far, no one’s been arrested in the shootings. Police are asking for anyone with information about any of the shootings this weekend to come forward.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.