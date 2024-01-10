MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of thieves were caught on camera removing boxes from the back of a tractor-trailer while the driver was fast asleep inside.

It happened on Jan. 2 at around 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Holmes Road. It appears the footage was captured from an 18-wheeler parked behind the victim’s truck.

The Texas driver said he parked at around 5:30 a.m., and when he woke up and attempted to unload his trailer, he realized his trailer’s seal had been broken and the door was open.

He said the boxes contained leggings but didn’t know how many the suspects took.

In the surveillance video, you can see a black Infiniti SUV back up to the trailer, and two men begin unloading the boxes and putting them in the back of their vehicle.

Over the last couple of months, Memphis police have also investigated several crimes that have involved package delivery trucks, including a FedEx truck that was looted by a mob at a stoplight in South Memphis, a UPS truck that broken into in Whitehaven, and an Amazon truck stolen in Collierville and later found in Memphis.

If you know about the theft from the tractor-trailer or recognize the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.