VIDEO: Suspects smash into vehicles at Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after someone smashed windows and broke into firefighters’ vehicles at a station on Jackson Avenue, Memphis Police released video showing the suspects in action. (See video below)

Police say the suspects, believed to be around 18 years old, caused hundreds of dollars in damage to vehicles at a fire house at 3468 Jackson before dawn Wednesday morning. Nothing was taken from the vehicles.

Investigators believe these suspects are responsible for multiple fire station auto burglaries across the city. They were occupying a Stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis TN TAG# 8T73P4.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH or go to www.crimestopmem.org. You could be eligible for a reward.

The fire station incident was one of two similar break-ins across Memphis the same night, including at Methodist South hospital in Whitehaven and a Loomis Armored Car on Southern.