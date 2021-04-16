Video: Suspect accused of kidnapping, assaulting 7-year-old girl wanted by Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released video of a man they say kidnapped and assaulted a 7-year-old girl in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police said the suspect was caught on camera walking with the child in the area of Falcon Drive and West Raines Road during the early morning hours of March 30. Authorities believe the man took the child to a nearby location where he assaulted her.

After the incident, he returned the child to her home. It’s unclear how the man was able to get the child out of her home.

Authorities said they have not been able to identify the man. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.