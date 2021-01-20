Video shows man being shot outside house targeted by gunmen 4 times in single week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents of a Whitehaven house have been forced to move after their home came under gunfire at least four times this week.

Police responded to two shootings at the house on Monday. The first happened around 5 a.m. and police say more than 50 shots were fired.

Monday evening, the house was shot at again. Several stray bullets hit Eddie Holland’s home several doors down.

A bullet damaged his storm door and hit the armrest of the sofa he was sitting on.

“I’m blessed and I’m afraid ‘round here,” said Holland.

The third shooting, reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Michael Cove, left a 20-year-old man injured with a gunshot to the back.

WREG obtained surveillance video that shows the victim walking down the street when a burst of gunfire forces him to turn and run. One bullet can be seen hitting a nearby brick mailbox. Police say at least 80 rounds were fired.

The victim told police a silver or gray Infiniti and at least three other vehicles started speeding toward him before the occupants opened fire.

“It was outrageous. It’s just too much going on,” said Temas Spann who lives nextdoor.

All of the shootings appear to be targeting the same house at the end of the cove. The residents told police they believe the shootings are gang-related.

“It was cool at first ‘til them folks moved over there and then everything started happening then ‘cause this neighborhood is actually really quiet,” said Spann.

Early Wednesday morning, just hours after Tuesday’s shooting, the residents of the home told police two cars pulled up and started shooting at their home again. They say they were in the process of packing up and moving when it happened.

They tell police the house was also shot at on January 3 and in April 2020.

The man injured in Tuesday’s shooting was in taken to the hospital in critical condition, but no updates on his condition were available Wednesday.