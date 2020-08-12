VIDEO: Protester says THP trooper ripped mask off his face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Nashville protester is asking for answers after he says a Tennessee State Highway Patrol trooper ripped a mask off his face on Monday.

Andrew Golden was recording a video at the time of the incident, trying to capture a woman’s traffic stop on his phone. The trooper approaches Golden, telling him to stop impeding the scene. That’s when he says trooper Harvey Briggs ripped the mask from his face.

“He grabs my mask off of my right ear and rips it off and throws it on the ground,” Golden said. “And at that point I’m just dumbfounded.”

Golden said he filed a complaint with the office of professional accountability Tuesday afternoon. He says he believes the trooper should face discipline.

“Harvey Briggs needs to be removed from his position as a state trooper,” Golden said. “He shouldn’t be allowed to work in law enforcement again and there should be charges filed against him.”

THP released this statement to News 2 Tuesday, which reads:

“The Department of Safety and Homeland Security has received information involving Trooper Harvey Briggs at the Capitol yesterday. At this time, we are in the process of reviewing the matter.”