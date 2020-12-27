VIDEO: Police say man drove through gate with stolen utility vehicle, trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say drove through a gate with a trailer and utility vehicle stolen from a northeast Memphis business.

On Wednesday, police said he man entered the rear parking lot of Victory Auto Sales on Elmore Road. He first went into an unlocked truck and stole several items.

Police say he then hooked his SUV up to a trailer carrying a 2018 Kawasaki TRex and drove through a gate to get away. A citizen recorded video of the man removing a piece of fencing from the trailer.

The man is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevy Tahoe Z71. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.