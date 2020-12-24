PHOENIX — A Phoenix family was left in pure shock after they received a very special surprise at their door just in time for Christmas.
It all began when Kathie O’Leary and her husband Mike decided to order food from a neighborhood business, KPHO reported. Sometime later there was a knock at the door, but it wasn’t a complete stranger who stood on their porch.
It was their son Max, 22, who had been stationed at Luke Air Force Base as a flight mechanic for F-16s.
The surprise was caught on camera.
- Video: Phoenix military family gets very special surprise just in time for Christmas
