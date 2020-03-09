Video shows police fighting with wheelchair-bound man on the ground after they say he hit officer during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video of a man in a wheelchair knocked to the ground while being arrested by Memphis police officers is circulating on social media.

In the video, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, you see three Memphis police officers around Charles Johnson, who is on the ground.

Arrest records say Johnson was allegedly selling marijuana in front of the EZ Shop Gas Station off Frayser Boulevard.

Johnson allegedly initiated the altercation when he tried to hit a police officer. The 42-year-old is looking at a list of charges including resisting arrest and assault.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

The video starts with Johnson already on the ground as the officers try to take him into custody. Things quickly escalate as the officers yell, “I told you to calm down 100 times you stupid, Fu**!”

One of them punches Johnson in the head. The three officers finally carry Johnson off to a waiting squad car.

When they attempted to detain Johnson he began to physically and verbally resist. It’s hard to tell if it was captured on video but they say he tried tried to punch an officer and, once he was finally in handcuffs, he spit on another.

Records show the violent encounter happened Saturday outside of the EZ Shop gas station off Frayser Boulevard.

Officers say they were called after numerous drug complaints. They say that, since February, Johnson wasn’t supposed to be on the store’s property.

Police reported smelling marijuana coming from Johnson, claiming they could see a plastic bag of it in his waistband.

Police say Johnson had 16 baggies of marijuana on him along with $585 in his pocket.

A man who said he’s a manager at the gas station who said Johnson was not banned from the store.

The Memphis Police Department says it is aware of the video but did not say anything else about the case.