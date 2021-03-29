Watch: Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop’s trial

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

Prosecutors have not said when they will play the video, but legal experts say they expect it to be early as part of an effort to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case.

Warning: Graphic content expected to be shown at trial. Viewer discretion advised.

The widely seen video sparked waves of outrage and activism across the U.S. and beyond. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said outside the courthouse ahead of opening statements that the trial would be a test of “whether America is going to live up to the Declaration of Independence.”