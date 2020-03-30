Video of deputies taking down woman in Shelby County under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — WREG is learning new information about a video posted online showing a group of Shelby County Sheriff's deputies taking down a woman during an arrest.

A witness hit record to capture cell phone video of an arrest Sunday afternoon in Cordova.

The video shows the encounter quickly escalating and spilling into the street.

At one point, the person recording tries to get closer.

Deputies said that woman is Kesha Gray.

Court documents state she was apparently involved in a domestic incident prior to that confrontation, and deputies claim they were trying to get more information.

WREG pulled the police report for the domestic incident, which stated the incident started when a man witnessed a couple fighting outside a car on North Pisgah.

The man reportedly had the woman in "a headlock, dragging her towards the vehicle, punching her and choking her."

The witness, who talked to WREG on the phone but wanted to remain anonymous, said he tried to break the fight up and eventually had to “pull his pistol” to get the man back away and then leave.

The witness said he called 911.

The police report said Gray “admitted to being involved in an altercation” but “refused any further questions” becoming “irate, defensive” and walking away.

The video shows more deputies eventually show up.

A car briefly blocks the confrontation, but then Gray is on the ground.

Deputies arrested her for assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing highway or passageway and resisting official detention.

Court documents said the deputies received some scratches, but no one was seriously injured.

Gray is out on bond. WREG tried reaching out to her, but we have yet to hear back.

The sheriff’s office said they are “currently conducting an investigation into the incident.”

WREG asked deputies if they found the man involved in the domestic violence incident with Gray, but we have yet to hear back.