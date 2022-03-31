MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on video taking swings at a police officer in the drive-through line at a Collierville Chick-fil-A before he was tackled early Thursday.

A witness told WREG police tried to detain the man inside the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue. Moments later, the man was filmed assaulting the officer outside the restaurant.

A Chick-fil-A employee was seen detaining the man before officers arrested him.

Collierville Police said officers were investigating a suspicious person complaint when a man, who was later determined to be “in a mental crisis,” assaulted an officer.

The person was detained without injury and taken to a local mental health facility for evaluation, police said. The officer was treated for minor injuries and will make a full recovery.

“We appreciate the citizens who offered assistance during this call for service. Anyone with video of the incident is requested to contact CPD Dispatch at 901-853-3207,” police said on Facebook.