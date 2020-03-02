Video: Man charged with murder after police say he shot, killed alleged car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at this Citgo at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold were ducking for cover after shots were fired in the parking lot across the street, and it was all caught on camera.

Video from the incident showed a red Ford Focus exiting the Marathon Cash Express, and then two people running toward the car when someone opens fire.

Memphis police say one of the men who chased after that Ford Focus was the owner of the car, 25-year-old Quinton Hunter, who is now charged with second degree murder.

Police say Hunter left his vehicle running when went inside the convenience store and when he saw it leaving the lot, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The Ford Focus continued down Knight Arnold where it crash less than a block away.

Police said the man inside died from several gunshot wounds.

Hunter reportedly left the scene with someone else, but later turned himself in. He will go before a judge Wednesday.