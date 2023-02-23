MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released video of a driver they say rear-ended another motorist and then fired shots at the victim when he followed him.

It happened Monday morning near Mt. Moriah and Ridgeway Road in Southeast Memphis.

Police said in the video, you can see the driver of a light blue Nissan Altima pull over, get out of his vehicle, and start firing shots at the driver of a Red Nissan Altima behind him.

You can also see the driver of the red car backing up his vehicle to get away from the gunfire.

The victim said he was westbound on 385 attempting to merge onto 240 when the driver of the blue Altima hit him. He said the blue Altima continued westbound on 240, and he followed the vehicle.

He said he saw the driver of the blue Altima exit the driver’s side of the vehicle and begin firing shots toward him. The victim said he put his vehicle in reverse once he realized bullets were hitting his car.

The driver of the red Altima was not hurt, but his car was struck several times.

Police were flagged down by another motorist who said he was exiting the Mapco on Mt. Moriah when his Yukon was hit by the gunfire.

The driver of the Yukon said the shooter was in a light blue Nissan Altima with a temporary white tag.

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)529-CASH.