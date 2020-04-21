Video demonstrates potential dangers of not wearing a mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are still many questions on whether to wear a mask and when, and we have some interesting video that may help you with that decision.

COVID-19 is highly contagious and doctors say it can travel through droplets when you cough, sneeze or just talk to someone who’s next to you.

Now they want to show you what they mean.

Video from the New England Journal of Medicine shows neon specks — that’s spit. There’s a big difference between when someone is wearing a mask and isn’t.

These demonstrations may be gross to look at, but they show you how much stuff flies out of your mouth. It’s one way doctors believe COVID-19 is spreading.

“Putting a mask over someone who is sick, can help them from spraying these things, as you saw in the video, effectively around them. That’s a good thing,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld.

But, he said, a mask doesn’t make you invincible.

“It definitely a danger when you wear a mask, and picking at them and adjusting them and touching your face because of them,” he said.

Still, the CDC recommends everyone wears a mask while out in public, especially since many people could have CIVID-19 and not show any symptoms. The CDC says a mask cuts down on the spread.

Dr. Jeff Warren, on the Shelby County COVID-19 task force, has praised businesses for requiring masks.

Fresh Market announced the rule last week, and Cordelia’s Market on Mud Island followed suit on Friday.

Threlkeld stressed one thing to remember at the grocery:

“Every time you touch something at a grocery store and someone touched in front of you has COVID, the virus is still sitting there. You’ve touched the virus, you’ve touched your mask. You’ve given yourself the infection that way.”