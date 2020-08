MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sunflowers are back in bloom at Agricenter International.

You can view them by entering on Timber Creek Drive off Germantown Parkway and following the signs. There is a designated parking area.

You can look, and take photographs, but don’t pick the flowers, Agricenter says.

The sunflowers are expected to last for a couple of weeks, depending on the weather.

For possible inclusion of your photos on Agricenter’s website or social media, email them to info@agricenter.org.