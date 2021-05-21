VIDEO: Baby black bears take trip to Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood guests waiting on a tram to get into the theme park found themselves among two four-legged natives.

Two black bear cubs were within feet of guests at a stop in the Dollywood parking lot outside the park. Park guest Clarence Mathis snapped this video of the bears wondering the “B” lot.

“The mama bear had already crossed the road when the little ones got distracted anyone with small children will understand,” Mathis said in a post on social media. “Everyone did a great job of not disturbing them including #Dollywood staff and employees.

“The people you see in the video had just exited the tram and (were) walking to their vehicles when they came out from under a car.”

Matt Cameron, a wildlife officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, says now is the time of year that black bears will be out roaming for food.

Bear sightings have been on the rise across East Tennessee including Gatlinburg and Knoxville.