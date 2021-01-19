Victim tells police he was set up, shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details were released after a man showed up outside a Whitehaven home suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman called police early Tuesday morning after she heard a car horn blaring outside her home on Cresser Street. She went outside to find her friend sitting inside his vehicle with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay, the police report said.

The victim told police he was in the area of Jordan and Hebron when he was shot. He then somehow managed to drive to his friend’s home for help.

According to authorities, the shooting victim also stated that a female acquaintance had set him up and that a gray Hyundai Sonata was involved. Another friend who spoke to police after the shooting gave officers the name of the woman and a possible shooter, and said the pair may also have been the ones who robbed the victim two days prior.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 529-CASH.