Victim of double shooting in North Memphis shows up at Chelsea Avenue fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

Authorities said one victim showed up at the fire station at 2248 Chelsea seeking help Friday morning after having been shot in the 1200 block of Springdale. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A second person was taken by private vehicle to the hospital and transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical non-critical condition.

Authorities were unable to release any suspect information. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.